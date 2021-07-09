Border Patrol cameras catch SUV from Canada racing across border into Vermont

Customs and Border Patrol cameras captured an SUV from Canada driving over the lawn of Haskell Free Library in Derby, Vermont, to enter the United States illegally from Quebec.

The vehicle, with seven people from a Canadian family, then nearly collided with another driver in Derby Line before heading south on I-91. Authorities caught up to the group after about 10 miles and everyone was sent back to Canada.

No one was injured in the July 4 incident. Richard Ross, of the U.S. Border Patrol station in Newport, says attempted border crossings have been routine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Entries like that are very dangerous and could have gone very badly if that vehicle had made contact with the other vehicle on the roadway. However, it did not, thankfully, and everybody was safe,” said Ross.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, there have more than 260 similar expulsions from October to May. June’s numbers will be released next week.