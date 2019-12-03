Boston schools closed as snowstorm pummels New England: The latest

It will continue to be blustery and chilly for most of the Northeast today with gusty winds from 20 to 40 mph. (ABC News)

Public schools are closed in Boston Tuesday as snow pummels the region.

Northbridge, Massachusetts, is covered in 15 inches of snow while Worcester, Massachusetts, saw 12.4 inches.

Boston streets are coated with four inches of snow so far and the fluffy flakes are still falling, with about two more inches expected.

John Singleton Copley overlooking a snowy Copley Plaza #WCVB pic.twitter.com/P2kh5G9oux — Matt Reed (@MattReedNews) December 3, 2019

As many citizens utilize #bikelanes year-round in the @CityOfBoston, PWD dedicates equipment each storm to ensure our riders have a clear, safe lane of travel. Video below of the Commonwealth Avenue Bike lane being cleared. #bosnow pic.twitter.com/GQHNtCatHn — Boston Public Works (@BostonPWD) December 3, 2019

#MAtraffic: #MAsnow crews at 8am total 2,795 as snow response continues and roads remain wet to slush, snow-covered. #DontCrowdThePlow pic.twitter.com/cs1bB1pBg4 — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 3, 2019

Over 2,000 snow crews are plowing and treating roads across the state Tuesday morning.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is urging residents to avoid driving if possible during periods of heavy snowfall. For those commuting in the eastern part of the state Tuesday, Baker asks residents to build-in extra time and consider public transportation.

Snow alerts remain in effect from Rhode Island to Maine Tuesday morning. In Maine, another four to six inches of snow are expected through the afternoon.

A vehicle works to clear snow from a sidewalk near South Station as the first winter storm of the season impacts the region, Dec. 3, 2019 in Boston.more +

Doreen Goy, of Warwick, R.I., uses a snowblower to clear a sidewalk after a second round of snow struck the area, Dec. 3, 2020.

Before moving into New England, this nor’easter first struck New York state on Monday.

Albany, New York, is covered in 22.6 inches of snow — the biggest snowstorm there since 1993.

Snow is still flying, roads are again a bit slick in spots. Many thanks to all of our Highway crews who are still out working hard throughout the county!



Travel slowly and safely! pic.twitter.com/b8rCk8Gnad — Washington Co Public Safety (NY) (@WashCoNYDPS911) December 2, 2019

Fultonville, New York, saw a whopping 28 inches, while Readsboro, Vermont, recorded 22.4 inches.

By Tuesday night the storm will move into Canada, leaving lingering snow showers in northern Maine.

But it’ll remain chilly for most of the Northeast Tuesday, with gusty winds reaching 20 to 40 mph.