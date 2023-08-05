ORLANDO (WFLA) – A 6-year-old was found injured Thursday after an incident at a Florida amusement park, according to local officials.

Osceola County Fire Rescue responded to the Fun Spot America amusement park in Kissimmee after a caller reported a child falling from a roller coaster.

Firefighters found the child under the coaster’s track, which was 20 feet overhead.

The 6-year-old suffered traumatic injuries and was rushed to the hospital, officials said. He’s currently recovering.

“I can’t even imagine if it was my child,” Neverlyn Johnson, a visitor who brought her grandkids to the park, told Nexstar’s WFLA.

“It’s been happening. People being stuck. The rides being cracked and damaged, and people falling off … it’s unbelievable,” Johnson said.

On Friday, Fun Spot released a statement claiming all safety procedures had been followed prior to the incident.

“On Thursday August 3rd, 2023 an unfortunate incident happened on the Galaxy Spin Roller Coaster that resulted in a child being injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the child and their family, and we pray for a speedy recovery,” reads the statement.

“The safety of our guests is our number one priority. We are working with the Florida Department of Agriculture and the manufacturer to investigate the incident. The FDACS has inspected the ride and found it to be in normal operating condition with no mechanical issues. They also found the ride was operated following all safety procedures and guidelines outlined by the manufacture and industry standards.”

The ride is currently closed pending an investigation. Fun Spot America has also promised not to reopen the coaster until park officials are “100% sure this will not happen again.”

The Galaxy Spin Roller Coaster is described by Fun Spot’s website as a “wild mouse”-style coaster, which “produces heavy G forces as you go around sharp and tight corners.” Riders must be at least 48 inches tall, or 42 inches tall if accompanied by an adult.