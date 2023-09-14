Colchester, VT – All Colchester schools will be back open Friday after being closed Thursday after a shooting threat. According to the Colchester School District, police have identified the person who made a threat against Colchester Middle School.

According to the district, the person said they were going to commit a shooting at the school. The person is a minor and their identity or motive is not being released. According to the district, police have deemed the threat as not credible saying there was no intent to act on the statement and the person does not have access to weapons.

The Colchester School District says all schools will be safe to reopen on Friday and resume normal activities. In a statement, the district said “We understand that today’s school closure was a source of concern and disruption for our entire community and we appreciate your patience, trust, and understanding as we allowed the investigation to unfold. “

The district says it decided to close all the schools “out of an abundance of caution and to allow CPD’s investigation to continue.” The closure included all athletics, clubs, and other co-curriculars, including the ACE Childcare Program run by Parks & Recreation. An open house that was scheduled at Colchester High School for Thursday night was also canceled.



