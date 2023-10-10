(KTLA) – Domino’s is giving its customers free pizza for life’s unexpected moments.

Through the company’s new Emergency Pizza program, customers can receive a free medium two-topping pizza whenever they need it, the company announced in a press release.

“Perhaps you burned dinner, the power went out, or maybe your in-laws just dropped in without notice – whatever your emergency situation, Domino’s believes a free pizza can make anything better,” Kate Trumbull, Domino’s senior vice president and chief brand officer, said in a statement.

“Why did we launch Domino’s Emergency Pizza? With so much uncertainty in everyday life, we believe everyone needs a pizza pick-me-up at some point,” she continued.

Customers who place a qualifying online order can earn an Emergency Pizza from now through Feb. 11, 2024, and redeem the offer through their Domino’s Rewards account.

To earn or redeem the Emergency Pizza, customers should do the following, according to Domino’s: