Warren, VT – Vermont State Police responded to a two-car crash last night, August 14th, that they say occurred just after 8:30 in which both drivers were killed.

The crash happened on Vermont Route 100 near Leland Jones Road. Police identified one of the drivers as Warren resident, 37-year-old Harley LaPlante. The other as a 61-year-old male from Granville, VT. VSP is withholding his name until next of kin can be notified.

Both drivers were the only occupants of their vehicles, and bother were pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is still under active investigation.