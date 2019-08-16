FAA bans certain Macbook Pro laptops from U.S. flights

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The FAA confirms that certain recalled 15-inch Macbook Pro laptops are banned from all flights in the U.S.

In June, Apple computers issued a limited recall for the laptops because they contained batteries that could overheat.

The FAA has now retweeted pictures of a damaged Macbook Pro along with a reminder that the batteries, which have also been recalled, are not allowed on planes.

The recall is for 15-inch Macbook Pros sold between September 2015 and February 2017 that contain certain types of lithium batteries.

