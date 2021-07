UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – New York State has allocated $2.7 billion dollars for the Rental Assistance Program. So far, the state has distributed about 120 million of those funds.

“As far as state money would go through the office of Disability and Temporary Assistance. So, a portal was set up where a tenant and landlord came together to create the document to identify why an individual could not paid their rent and then it would be submitted. We have received numerous calls regarding the portal not functioning appropriately.” – Marianne Buttenschon, Assembly District 119