(NewsNation) — GOP candidates for president argued for a much more restrictive immigration policy Wednesday night during the NewsNation GOP primary debate.

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy said that he would “smoke” suspected terrorists at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended his call to shoot people tied to drug cartels coming over the southern border.

“The drug cartels are invading our country and they are killing our citizens by the tens of thousands every year,” DeSantis said.

He said that he would categorize cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, which would help open up the possibility of using military force against them.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has been adamant that he would send the National Guard to reinforce the border.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley shared the call for more restrictive policies.

“All of the seven or eight million illegals that have come under Biden’s watch absolutely have to go back,” she said.

She also pointed to her own family’s experiences to denounce illegal immigration.

“My parents came here legally. They put in the time. They put in the price. They are offended by those who are coming illegally,” she said.