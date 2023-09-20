Tunbridge, VT – Vermont State Police say a man was arrested in Tunbridge on Tuesday for shooting a gun during an argument with a neighbor. It happened on New Brighton Hill Road Tuesday afternoon. Police say the suspect, Thomas Hynes, confronted a neighbor, Brent Morrill, and there was an argument.

Police say at some point, Hynes fired a gun with one shot hitting the ground. Morrill was not hurt. Hynes was arrested and taken to Southern State Correctional Facility where he’s charged with aggravated assault and first degree unlawful restraint.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Vermont State Police.