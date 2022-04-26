DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re planning on heading to the Oregon District with 20,000 of your closest friends for Gem City Shine, you may want to plan ahead.

Roadways in the Oregon District will be closed beginning at 6 am Sunday, August 25, and if you don’t have a ticket you won’t be able to get in.

But where do you park?

Free parking will be available at UD Arena on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard in areas A, B and C. The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority will be offering free shuttles from the UD Arena lots to the Oregon District.

RTA says the park-and-ride will begin service at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25 and run through 1 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26.

Parking will be available in the UD Arena lots A, B, or C. A stop within the arena parking lot between lots A and B will be marked with signage so riders will know where they can board a shuttle. RTA shuttle will then transport riders to an entrance to the event.

Buses will be running continuously between UD Arena and the event, minimizing wait times and making this a convenient option for those attending the block party.

Event-goers leaving the Gem City Shine block party can catch a ride back to the UD parking lot by getting on a bus at the initial drop-off location. Signs will be posted at this location to make the stop easy to find. Buses will be taking event-goers back to the UD lots until 1 a.m. Due to purses and bags being prohibited at the event, riders are encouraged to leave these items at home and not to bring them aboard the event shuttles.

What should/shouldn’t you bring?

Security will be tight, with metal detector stations set up at each gate. You should plan on giving yourself extra time to get through the check-in process.

This is a weapons-free event, according to officials. No one will be admitted if carrying a firearm or other items that could be considered a weapon.

You are also asked not to bring large purses, backpacks, or other large bags.

Finally, be aware that no professional cameras will be allowed inside, aside from credentialed media members.

Taking photos and videos via cellphone is frowned upon, as well. Dave Chappelle is encouraging attendees to “live in the moment” and just enjoy themselves at the event rather than record it on a cellphone.