FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Fort Lauderdale Police said a man is behind bars after two people were killed Thursday while riding on a Broward County Transit bus.

Suspected shooter Jamal Meyers has been charged with first-degree murder, among other charges. (Broward County Sheriff’s Office)

Police said the suspected shooter, Jamal Meyers, 34, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon after he opened fire on the bus.

In a series of tweets, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said the bus came to a stop in front of the police headquarters where it crashed into another car. According to NBC 6 South Florida, interim police Chief Luis Alvarez said the bus driver made the split-second decision to stop at the police station where an officer heard the gunshots and went to investigate.

“The bus driver in this particular case — her quick actions — I am sure, saved lives,” Acting Chief Louie Alvarez said. “Kudos to her. She deserves to be applauded for her actions.”

In all, four people were injured on the bus, including one person who died at the scene and another who died at an area hospital.

Three others were said to have been injured when the bus crashed into their vehicle, the Associated Press reported.

Authorities said additional charges are pending. The motive is still under investigation.