EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Mayfield High wrestler who was hailed as a hero for preventing a toddler’s kidnapping in 2020, was killed Wednesday night in a motorcycle wreck in Las Cruces.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, 18-year-old Canaan Bower was killed after his motorcycle struck a car.

On March 9, 2022, at approximately 8:30pm, Las Cruces Police Department Officers responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 2000 block of South Triviz.



Officers learned a motorcyclist was traveling south on Triviz and collided with a vehicle turning north onto Triviz. The motorcyclist was unresponsive and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. LAS CRUCES POLICE DEPARTMENT

Bower was honored in 2020 for his quick thinking and action in stopping an assault and kidnapping attempt of a 2-year-old

According to court documents obtained by KTSM, a woman and her three children – ages nine, two, and one — had just gotten off a Greyhound bus at the Chucky’s Convenience Store located at 800 Thorpe Road when Beltran began staring at her. After several attempts to get him to stop, he allegedly lunged at her 2-year-old and grabbed her. The young mother fell backward onto her back, where her 1-year-old child was strapped in a carrier. Bower…who recently placed first in the District Wrestling Championship, was across the street getting gas at another convenience store and sprang into action. He rushed into the store and quickly used wrestling maneuvers to pin Beltran to the floor, where he held him for several minutes until Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived. KTSM News story: Terrifying kidnapping attempt foiled by Mayfield HS wrestling champ

Following the incident, Bower’s story went viral, and was featured on USA Wrestling and tweeted by President of UFC Dana White, UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal and Mario Lopez.

At the time, Bower’s father shared video of the incident.

Shortly after his heroics, Bower was honored by the Doña Ana Board of Commissioners and celebrated “April 14, 2020 ‘Canaan Bower Day of Valor.”

Officials with LCPD’s Traffic Section responded to the accident, and say the crash is still under investigation.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.