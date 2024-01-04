PERRY, Iowa — Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to Perry High School on reports of a shooting Thursday morning.

The first reports came in around 7:40 a.m. about a possible active shooter situation at the school.

WHO 13 Photographer Jack Johnson is on the scene outside the school near 1200 18th Street and says police and Iowa State Troopers have blocked off the streets surrounding the school. He has seen multiple ambulances entering and leaving the school.

Our photographer also witnessed some students have tearful reunions with parents near the area of the high school.

Officials have not released any information on the incident.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.