Manhunt underway for an alleged cop killer

As the manhunt continues for a 21-year-old fatal hit-and-run driver, who allegedly killed a Texas sergeant during a traffic stop, a “Blue Alert” was issued on Wednesday for the fugitive’s whereabouts.

Tavores Dewayne Henderson is wanted by the Harris County Police Department for mowing down Nassau Bay Police Sgt. Kalia Sullivan on Tuesday evening, police said.

Sullivan was assisting another officer with a traffic stop in the 2000 block of San Sebastian Court in Houston, Texas, when they were alerted that Henderson had an outstanding warrant for a misdemeanor assault allegedly against a family member. As the officers attempted to make the arrest, Henderson allegedly resisted, got free, went back into the vehicle and drove off, knocking Sullivan to the ground, police said.

Help us locate fugitive Tavores Dewayne Henderson, 21, who is wanted in connection w/Nassau Bay Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan's death. Help us bring this suspected cop killer to justice. @CrimeStopHOU may pay up to $20K in reward money. Call 713-222-TIPS or 713-274-9100. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/f4YhBW2Ltq — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 11, 2019

Sullivan, a 16-year veteran, was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. She was 43.

The Nassau Bay Police Department mourned their fallen officer at a candlelight vigil on Wednesday evening, local affiliate ABC13 reported. Sullivan was a resident of Friendswood, Texas, and the national president of the Sisters Eternal Woman’s Motorcycle Club of Texas.

Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, who was killed in the line of duty while trying to arrest a suspect on Dec. 10, 2019, is seen in this undated photo from the Nassau Bay (Texas) Police Department.Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, who was killed in the line of duty while trying to arrest a suspect on Dec. 10, 2019, is seen in this undated photo from the Nassau Bay (Texas) Police Department.Nassau Bay Police Department

Henderson was last seen in Missouri City, Texas, with another man identified as “Anthony” driving in a red Buick with tinted windows and a “rear window busted out,” according to the Texas Department of Public Safety which issued the “Blue Alert.” The memo also mentioned that Henderson, who may be heading to Louisiana, has a history of weapons charges and violence although it’s unknown if he’s armed.

The “Blue Alert” system was created “to help law enforcement with the means to speed the apprehension of violent criminals who kill or seriously injure local, state, or federal law enforcement officers” like the Amber and Silver Alerts, according to the Blue Alert Foundation, Inc.

UPDATE #2

ACTIVE BLUE ALERT for Tavores Dewayne Henderson from Houston, TX. pic.twitter.com/vd7Dx799QX — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) December 12, 2019

A reward for up to $20,000 has been posted for information leading to the arrest and/or prosecution of Henderson. The United States Marshal Service is offering $10,000 and the 100 Club is pledging $5,000. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000.

“I will repeat this over & over, making it crystal clear. There is an active search for Henderson-wanted for Felony Murder. Call us now: do not aid or assist him,” wrote Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on Twitter Wednesday. “YOU can face serious consequences for doing so. We want a safe resolution. We are relentless and will not give up.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 713-222-TIPS or 713-274-9100.