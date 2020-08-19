Massive fire rages at plastics factory near Dallas

National News

by: Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — A massive fire is burning at a Texas factory where trash bags and other plastics are produced.

Authorities say the fire broke out early Wednesday at a Poly-America factory in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie.

There are no immediate reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Poly-America is headquartered in Grand Prairie and specializes in products made from polyethylene, such as trash bags, drop cloths and plastic sheeting.

