Massive fire rages at plastics factory near Dallas

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — A massive fire is burning at a Texas factory where trash bags and other plastics are produced.
Authorities say the fire broke out early Wednesday at a Poly-America factory in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie.
There are no immediate reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is not yet known.
Poly-America is headquartered in Grand Prairie and specializes in products made from polyethylene, such as trash bags, drop cloths and plastic sheeting.
