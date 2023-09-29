Burlington, VT – As he approaches the end of his fourth term in office, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says he will not seek a fifth.

Mayor Weinberger made the announcement at an afternoon event in downtown Burlington. He was surrounded by members of his administration, constituents and his family. He said, “With the pandemic behind us, the economy largely recovered, and the investment and progress intact to continue, I have decided now is the right time to conclude my service as mayor.”

Miro Weinberger has served 12 years in office, four consecutive terms, the longest continuous stretch for any mayor in the city’s history. In making the announcement, Mayor Weinberger talked about his efforts to lead the city during the pandemic, the worsening drug crisis, public safety issues and efforts to resurrect the city’s financial standing. He will be leaving office with two formerly stalled projects underway: City Place and the Champlain Parkway.

Weinberger says he has no regrets and says he’s leaving the Queen City in a position to make real strides under new leadership. He said, “We’re in a far better place today than when I was making this decision three years ago during the pandemic. The economy has largely recovered, we have progress and investments happening on many fronts and that’s going to continue for a long time. It felt like there is never going to be a good time, but this was a good time where I could responsibly conclude my responsibilities.”

Weinberger says he is not sure what he will do next but does say he plans to stay involved in Burlington. When asked, Weinberger did not rule out a campaign for Vermont Governor in 2024.

The next mayor of Burlington will be chosen in next year’s city election on Town Meeting Day, Tuesday March 5. Progressive city leaders say the next mayor will have to take community engagement to heart when drafting local resolutions and charter changes. Ward 3 City Councilman Joe Magee says, “Delegating and trusting city staff and our NPAs and community groups to do a lot of the day-to-day work of what the community wants and making that happen, rather than choosing that direction and going in that direction and trying to bring people along.”