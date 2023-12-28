WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Officials estimate they’re now arresting as many as 10,000 migrants a day at the U.S. southern border. Members of the Biden administration traveled to Mexico Wednesday to try to work on a solution.

As thousands of migrants arrive at the U.S. southern border every day, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas met with Mexico’s president in his country Wednesday to try to slow the surge.

Mexico indicated it’s willing to help stop the influx but wants to see progress in U.S. relations with Cuba and Venezuela along with more development aid for the region.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued an executive order to restrict the flow of migrant charter buses sent by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

“We cannot allow buses with people needing our help to arrive without warning at any hour of day and night,” he said.

Adams along with the mayors of Chicago and Denver are pressing the White House and Congress for more aid as their cities grapple with how to house, feed and educate tens of thousands of migrants.

“We cannot do this alone. We need more support from the federal government.,” said Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson.

House Republicans are planning a large trip to the border next week before returning to Capitol Hill.