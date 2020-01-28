McDonald’s adds fried chicken sandwich to breakfast menu

(CNN) — McDonald’s is drawing new battle lines in the fast-food chicken sandwich wars.
The chain is adding fried chicken sandwiches to its breakfast menu.
Starting on Monday, February 3rd customers across the country will be able to get the Chicken McGriddle and McChicken Biscuit sandwiches.
The new offerings put the classic crispy McChicken in between either sweet maple griddle cakes or a buttered biscuit.
Both are available for a limited time only.
LATEST STORIES:
- 49ers’ George Kittle calls Jimmy G the ‘worst texter of all time’
- 1-28-20: Cloudy skies overnight, sunny skies brighten the day tomorrow
- Application for funding to support Jefferson County nonprofits extended
- Andy Reid says former Chiefs QB Alex Smith took Patrick Mahomes under his wing
- Frank Sinatra’s golden toilets sold at auction
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.