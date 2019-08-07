Missing 5-year-old girl presumed dead after mom’s killer confesses to killing child

A missing 5-year-old South Carolina girl is feared dead after the man suspected of killing her mother allegedly confessed to killing the child, too, police said.

Nevaeh Lashy Adams, 5, has been missing since her mom, 29-year-old Sharee Bradley, was found dead by a family member inside their apartment in Sumter, according to press release from that city’s police department.

Daunte Maurice Johnson, 28, was arrested Monday after he was seen running away from the apartment where Bradley’s body was found, the release said. Nevaeh was nowhere to be found at the time of the discovery.

After Johnson was caught a short distance from the crime, police said he confessed to killing both Bradley and Neveah. Johnson also allegedly told investigators he could help them find Neveah’s body.

Police have since shifted their missing persons investigation for Neveah to a “recovery effort.”

“Finding this little girl is first and foremost and we have and will continue to use every resource available to make that happen,” Chief Russell Roark said in a statement. “Our prayers are with the family and we will continue to assist them throughout this tragic ordeal.”

Daunte Maurice Johnson is seen here.

The Associated Press reported that Johnson and Bradley were acquaintances, but police did not say how they knew each other.

Police believe that both Bradley and Neveah were killed at the same time, several hours before the mother’s body was found. Police have not said how Bradley was killed.

Johnson is also the suspect in a homicide in Missouri, but police did not share any details in that case.

He has been charged with murder for Bradley’s killing and is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. It was not immediately clear if Bradley had retained an attorney.

A date for his initial court hearing has not yet been set.