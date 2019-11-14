Multiple people believed to be injured in shooting at high school in California: Officials

Students are evacuated from Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., near Los Angeles, after reports of a shooting, Nov. 14, 2019. (KTTV)

A shooting was reported Thursday morning at a high school in Santa Clarita near Los Angeles, where multiple people are believed to be injured, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Deputies have swarmed the scene at Saugus High School, about 35 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Students were led single file through the campus by armed officers. Multiple ambulances were spotted at the scene as worried parents jammed the streets.

Local photographer Austin Dave described the scene as “controlled chaos” to ABC Los Angeles station KABC.

Sheriff’s officials urge those who live in the area to lock their doors and stay inside.

Other nearby schools were placed on lockdown, according to sheriff’s officials.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.