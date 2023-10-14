LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several parents are leveling blame against the leaders of a North Las Vegas charter school for the actions of a substitute teacher who is accused of trying to get two kids to kiss.

The incident happened on Tuesday at Legacy Traditional School – North Valley, located near Lone Mountain Road and Valley Drive, though parents weren’t notified until Thursday, according to emails families shared with 8 News Now.

“Who asks a sixth-grade student, ‘Who has a boyfriend and a girlfriend?’ Really, the kids are not here for that. They’re here to learn,” Anais Gallegos said on Friday.

Gallegos has two children who attend Legacy Traditional.

One of them was in the class, where according to the email sent to parents Thursday, a substitute encouraged kids “to kiss each other” and used “inappropriate language.”

“What my daughter was telling me, no, that’s not okay,” Gallegos said. “The principal needs to do something because just a simple email is not going to cut it.”

Robynn Bell’s son was also in that sixth-grade class and says students all felt uncomfortable. She questions why the school waited two days to notify parents.

“None of us had the opportunity to talk to our kids about it the day it happened when we got home, or the second day after that. So, I really feel it’s a communication failure,” Bell said.

Other parents who were at Legacy Traditional School on Friday for parent-teacher conferences could not wrap their heads around what happened.

“It’s very disturbing and it’s sick in the fact that we knew nothing about it,” Shantell Thomas, whose grandson is in eighth grade, said. “Even though it was sixth grade, [the incident] was something that overall should’ve been discussed [with all parents of the school].”

Legacy Traditional says it notified the North Las Vegas Police Department about the incident.

The school’s statement is provided below.