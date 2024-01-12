CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- A man from the Bronx, New York is being held without bail, after being arrested Thursday.

Angel Ramos appeared in Mahoning County Area Court in Canfield on charges of identity theft and having fake credit cards and a passport.

Detectives tell us Ramos walked into the 717 Credit Union office on Route 224 Thursday posing as a local man, asking to withdraw money from the victim’s account. We’re told the suspect held a phony passport with his own photo emblazed on the document, along with the victim’s identifying information.

A Deputy, responding to a “panic alarm” triggered by one of the 717 employees, caught up with Ramos shortly after he left the office, walking down 224, and he was taken into custody.

In court Friday morning, Judge Molly Johnson denied bond for Ramos, calling him a possible flight risk. He’s now in the Mahoning County Jail.