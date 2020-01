Officials say shots fired at intruder vehicle at Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say officers fired shots at a vehicle that breached security Friday at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said two people were taken into custody. There was no word on any injuries. The president was not at the resort at the time, although he is scheduled to arrive there later Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a black SUV being pursued by the Florida Highway Patrol breached security about 11:40 a.m. at the main entrance of the resort. Officers fired shots and the SUV raced off. It was pursued by the Highway Patrol and a sheriff’s office helicopter.

The sheriff’s office said the SUV was later found and the two people were taken into custody. Authorities did not release any information about the suspects and no further details were immediately available.

Mar-a-Lago has been the scene of several intrusions since Trump became president.

On Jan. 5, just hours after Trump and his family had left the club following a two-week vacation, a Florida man who had been dishonorably discharged from the Marines for sex offenses was arrested.

Authorities said he got past two checkpoints by falsely identifying himself as part of the president’s helicopter crew.