EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police made over 500 arrests for driving under the influence and investigated over 600 crashes during the four-day Labor Day weekend.

According to state police, troopers investigated 671 vehicle crashes resulting in 10 fatalities and 220 injuries during the Labor Day weekend travel period, which ran from September 1-4.

Police say alcohol was a factor in 61 of the non-fatal crashes and two fatal crashes. 514 people were arrested for driving under the influence.

Troopers issued 27,546 total traffic citations including 864 for not wearing a seat belt and 233 tickets for failing to secure children in a child safety seat.

Below you can find a table configuring the statistics from last year’s Labor Day weekend and this year’s:

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2023 (4 days) 671 8 10 220 61 2 2022 (4 days) 648 6 6 180 45 4

Table 2: Labor Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2023 (4 days) 514 9,110 233 864 17,339 2022 (4 days) 515 8,105 177 799 13,815

PSP states these statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

More information on 2023 Labor Day enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here.