Peter Pan bus driver arrested after allegedly locking passenger in luggage compartment

(WWLP) – A Peter Pan bus driver was arrested after she allegedly locked a passenger inside a luggage compartment.

Wendy Helena Alberty, 49, has been charged with unlawful restraint, reckless endangerment, and breach of peace in connection with the incident.

According to a Connecticut State Police report, a woman called 911 Sunday claiming she was locked in the luggage compartment of a bus that was traveling on I-84 East to Boston.

The 911 ping determined that the caller was on I-84 in the area of Willington, Connecticut. A trooper pulled the bus over just north of that in Union, Connecticut, and approached the man in the driver’s seat.

According to the report, the caller was found in one of the passenger side luggage compartments. She told the trooper she was purposely locked in there by a woman driver, later identified as Alberty, while attempting to get items from her bags.

Alberty was still on the bus as a passenger and was taken into custody after witness and victim statements. She is being held on $2,000 cash bond.

Peter Pan Bus Lines Vice President of Safety and Security, Chris Crean, gave this statement to 22News about the alleged incident: