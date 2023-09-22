Highgate, VT – Five students suffered minor injuries when the school bus they were on was involved in a crash Thursday morning.

It happened in Highgate at the corner of Cook Road and Route 207. A school bus and a car collided just before 8 a.m. Police and Missisquoi Valley Rescue responded to the scene. There were no serious injuries. The five student went to the hospital to be checked out.

The remaining students continued on to school. All parents of the students involved were contacted. The accident remains under investigation.