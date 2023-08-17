Claremont, NH – The Claremont, New Hampshire Police Department issued a Silver Alert for missing 72-year-old John Ferland.

Ferland was last seen around 4:30 PM on August 16th in Claremont walking down River Road near the local Dodge dealership.

He is described as standing at 5’8″, weighing between 165 and 175 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a gray beard. Police say he has trouble speaking due to a medical condition.

Ferland was wearing a blue flannel shirt with a t-shirt underneath, shorts, and tie dye Croc shoes. He has a full tattoo sleeve on his right arm and tattoos on his legs.

Claremont Police ask anyone who has information about Ferland’s whereabouts to call them at 603-542-9538.