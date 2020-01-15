Stefanik helps House pass bill to improve Veterans’ Dental Care

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 12: Congresswoman Elise Stefanik speaks onstage during Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit – Day 1 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on October 12, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Fortune/Time Inc)

Washington, D.C. – Last night, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik helped the House pass a bill to provide a waiver for the VA to begin a pilot program to improve dental care access and services for enrolled veterans who are currently ineligible. This bill would allow the VA to work with the American Dental Association and Federally Qualified Health Centers across the U.S. to offer pro bono and discounted dental services to veterans. 

“As the Representative for more veterans than any other district in New York State, I am honored to work to improve their lives each day in Congress,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “Our veterans put their lives on the line for our freedom – we must ensure they have the ability to receive comprehensive health care through the VA. I was proud to deliver this bipartisan result for our veterans, and I applaud the House for coming together to pass this important legislation.”

