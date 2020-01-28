Stefanik testifies in support of paid leave proposal

Washington, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik testified before the House Ways & Means Committee in support of H.R. 5296, the Advancing Support for Working Families Act, legislation she is leading with Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX).

This legislation will help working families cover the cost of parental leave, infant care, and other expenses that occur with birth or adoption of a new child by advancing up to $5,000 of their Child Tax Credit.

“I proudly testified on behalf of my bipartisan paid leave legislation today,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “Developing solutions to help new parents and working families thrive in this modern workforce is necessary for the continued economic success of our nation and the well-being of the next generation of Americans. I will always advocate on behalf of hardworking North Country families to bring them tangible benefits and enhanced paid leave options as I continue to lead this effort through the House.”

Watch Congresswoman Stefanik’s full testimony here.

