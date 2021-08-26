Vermont police officer shoots, kills 33-year-old man inside McDonald’s

Police investigate the scene of a shooting near the Chinatown neighborhood where four people were shot in an apparent road rage incident on September 19, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. A 6-month-old infant boy and a thirteen-year-old girl were among the victims. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Vermont State Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man of inside a McDonald’s restaurant by a Rutland city police officer.

The man, 33, was shot by the officer at the restaurant on Route 7 just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release. The man’s name has not been released. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington will conduct an autopsy.

Police said shortly before the shooting, there was a motor vehicle crash near the restaurant involving a car and a UPS delivery truck. The circumstances of the crash and what led up to also are under investigation.