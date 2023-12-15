QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two possible dognappers. A Malshi is a Maltese and Shih Tzu mix puppy, and one was stolen from The Pet Zone at Aviation Mall around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. “It’s probably very scared right now and they grow very attached to us and we’re their little families while they’re here,” said The Pet Zone manager Kara Stanton.

Image via Warren County Sheriff’s Office

Stanton says the theft happened quickly. She says it took all of 40 seconds. The dogs were enjoying a little play time. “We are USDA inspected and regulated so we have to have all the puppies come out and play every day in playpens so he we rotate through all of them.”

When the employee turned her back for just a moment Stanton said, “one of the girls had stepped in to clean the kennel and that’s when someone came in, shove the puppy under the shirt and ran.”

The alleged thieves made their way quicky out of the pet shop and then sprinted for their escape. From witness testimony they were seen running out of the mall through Target.

The Image provided by the sheriff’s office is of the suspects leaving Target. You can clearly see the smiling man is hiding something up his hoodie. “It seemed as though it was a male and a female. The male, darker color hoodie and very specifically the woman with ripped jeans,” said Stanton.

The suspects are described as being a man and woman both in their early twenties. According to police, the man allegedly took the puppy from a temporarily open fenced area while an employee was taking care of another animal.

The Malshi comes with a hefty price tag of nearly $4000. But Stanton says he’s worth so much more, “No one should ever steal puppies. Especially steal anything from any store. But especially a puppy. We take it very seriously and you don’t steal family members, from us.”

The manager says they have already implemented changes to keep their pooches safe, including higher playpens.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to Officer Blake MacWhinnie at (518)743-2500, use option one, and ask for him by name.