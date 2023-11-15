LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With two young children at home, Amy Roe knows social media plays a role in their lives.

“We didn’t grow up with this,” she said. “We need to learn so we can help our kids.”

That’s why she’s at this workshop, where Taylor Money is walking parents through the dangers of social media, like sextortion. That’s when predators trick kids into sending nude photos and blackmail them for money.

“Finding vulnerabilities is the number one tool that exploiters use, and we all have them,” Money said. “It could be something as simple as wanting a new iPhone you can afford. Or a kid has parents that are divorced and now someone is lying to them saying ‘I’ve been through the same thing as you.’ Those connections build very quickly.”

Even those sites that seem so harmless, like Snapchat or TikTok, can put your kids at risk.

“Once you post something on the internet, it is there forever, and jobs do look at that. College applications, internships, sports, any of that can come back to haunt you,” Money said. “It can be very damaging for a child or teen to go through that process and really realize what is going on in that grooming process.”

Some parents may find it difficult to talk to their children about the dangers of social media. Money says the best approach is through open communication.

“Have an open discussion,” Money said. “Let them know it’s ok to talk about those things.”

And let them know they can always turn to you no matter what. Keeping your kids safe, one click at a time.

