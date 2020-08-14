National Rifle Association lawsuit against Gov. Cuomo dismissed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The lawsuit filed by the National Rifle Association (NRA) against Governor Cuomo has been dismissed. The lawsuit stemmed from challenging the constitutionality of Executive Order 202.8, which required gun shops and ammunition manufacturers to reduce their in-person workforce by 100%. The suit was dismissed in it its entirety.
Read the full decision below:
