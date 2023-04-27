TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The National Tractor Trailer School (NTTS) has stopped enrolling students and will shut down after 52 years in operation, the school’s corporate ownership confirms to NewsChannel 9.

The closure impacts both the Liverpool and Buffalo campuses, according to the company’s vice president who spoke with NewsChannel 9.

The executive says the approximate 100 students already enrolled at the Liverpool campus have the chance to graduate from their training programs, which is projected to keep the school running until October.

When asked, the executive said he didn’t know why the school is shutting down, citing a corporate decision.

The company was acquired by Arizona-based Swift Transportation in July of 2019, according to investor records,

Some employees were informed of their layoffs Wednesday, April 26. Others, including truck driving instructors, were informed Thursday, April 27, students who were later informed told NewsChannel 9 anonymously.

Some current students expressed concern their driving instructors will leave before they complete their training.

According to a history posted on its website, the National Tractor Trailer School trained its first drivers in May of 1971 in Orange County, New York. It quickly opened a Syracuse campus the following year.

In 1989, the school expanded with a campus in Buffalo.

When the school was acquired by Swift Transportation in 2019, a third NTTS campus was added to its “Swift Driving Academy” school in Phoenix, Arizona.