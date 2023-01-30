UPDATE (JANUARY 29): The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating Saturday’s deadly crash in St. Lawrence County.

LOUISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating a deadly crash that occurred in St. Lawrence County yesterday.

On January 28, New York State Police responded to a deadly motor vehicle accident on State Highway 37 in the town of Louisville, St. Lawrence County about 150 miles north of Syracuse along the St. Lawrence River.

Around 6:02 a.m., after the crash, NYSP began their investigation which showed the crash involved a 2021 Freightliner box truck and a 2013 express bus.

“State police can confirm 6 deceased, 1 in critical condition, and 2 seriously injured who were traveling in the express bus. The injured victims were transported to local hospitals,” said New York State Police Troop B.

NTSB has stated that the six people who died, as well as the three others who were seriously hurt, were all on the bus.

Previously, State Highway 37 from St. Lawrence County Route 14 to Coles Creek Road was closed, but has since been reopened.

State Police were assisted by St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s department and multiple fire and rescue teams including: Louisville, Waddington, Norfolk, Madrid, Massena, and Seaway Valley.

The victims were transported to Massena Memorial, Canton-Potsdam Hospital, and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. St. Lawrence County Medical Examiner’s Officer responded to the scene as well.

State police and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.