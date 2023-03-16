GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, local medical care organization Nearcare announced that it will be closing its doors. For the last 40 years, the organization – formerly known as Caritas – provided free support to those living with severe or terminal illness in Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties, as well as their families.

“We are deeply grateful to our incredible volunteers, donors, supporters, staff members, and

members of the Board of Directors whose generosity has enabled Nearcare to carry out its

mission. As a partner agency for many years, we thank all who support the Tri-County United

Way,” said Nearcare Board of Directors President Rick Bergeron in a release on Thursday.

Nearcare has operated as a small, completely nonprofit organization, and said that the demands of upkeep have become impossible to meet over recent years. Nearcare services will be suspended effective Friday, March 31.

Nearcare operated largely on a referral basis. The organization services three counties from 142 Bay St. in Glens Falls.