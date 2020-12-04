Nearly 14,000 traffic tickets issued by NYSP during Thanksgiving week, 890 in North Country

NEW YORK STATE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police issued 13,887 tickets statewide during the 2020 Thanksgiving traffic enforcement initiative. The initiative targeted unsafe driving behaviors.

Besides issuing tickets, 155 people were arrested for DWI, and police investigated 757 crashes that included three fatalities.

“Driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs endangers every single traveler on the road, and it simply will not be tolerated,” said New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo. “Not only during the holidays, but at all times, the message is clear – be responsible and drive sober or make plans for finding a safe ride home. It’s literally that simple and by following those rules, our roads will be safer and lives will be saved.”

Acting State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said, “I commend our Troopers and our local law enforcement partners for the work they do each day to keep our roads safe. State Police will continue to be highly visible throughout the holiday season, looking out for reckless and aggressive drivers. We urge drivers to do their part by making the right choices when they get behind the wheel – drive sober, follow posted speed limits, and put away your smartphones.”

GTSC Chair and DMV Commissioner Mark J. F. Schroeder said, “I applaud all law enforcement who took part in this mobilization to keep our roads as safe as possible. We want everyone to have a safe and happy holiday season. No one’s holiday memories should be marred by a needless tragedy. If you plan to drink as part of your celebration, please do not drive. Having a plan to designate a sober driver or arrange a ride home could save a life.”

The results of the campaign broken down by Troop:

Troop Region Speed DWI Arrests(# of persons) Distracted Driving Child Restraint/Seat Belt Move Over Total Tickets

(includes other violations) A Western NY 418 5 19 164 7 1,198 B North Country 198 10 17 82 2 890 C Southern Tier 431 9 11 172 17 1,096 D Central NY 399 14 54 263 10 1,506 E Finger Lakes 479 8 31 152 8 1,240 F Upper Hudson Valley 634 32 39 392 30 1,930 G Capital Region 294 15 49 107 8 1,086 K Lower Hudson Valley 856 29 37 117 45 1,626 L Long Island 249 14 26 59 4 842 NYC New York City 58 4 34 135 9 734 T NYS Thruway 855 15 21 182 48 1,739