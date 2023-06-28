SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, June 22 Syracuse Police seized almost 20k doses of heroin, 4.1 grams of cocaine, and a 9mm handgun from a suspect named Raymond Rivera after a car chase.

Around 12:50 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, various Special Investigation Division Detectives from SPD were conducting a detail designed to target illegal narcotics activity. They then received a report of someone who may be in possession of a handgun and illegal narcotics.

SPD responded to the report and went to find Rivera who they saw enter his vehicle on Fabius Street.

Syracuse police officers followed Rivera and initiated a traffic stop as Rivera turned his vehicle onto Shonnard Street. Rivera stopped at first and then sped off once the officers exited their patrol vehicle.

An 11-minute car chase ensued through the city where Rivera disregarded traffic signals, stop signs, and school zones, police said.

After losing two of his tires, Rivera’s vehicle eventually broke down near the 700 block of Otisco Street. He was then arrested and taken into custody.

Officers searched the vehicle, finding narcotics, a handgun, and $828 in cash.

Rivera was later taken to a hospital as he was complaining of suffering from chest pains after his arrest before then being lodged in the Onondaga County Justice Center.

He is facing charges of: