Nearly 300 employees to be laid off at Dave & Buster’s in Rochester after COVID-19 forced closure

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020 file photo, Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns in New York. Americans are seeking unemployment benefits at unprecedented levels due to the coronavirus, but many are finding more frustration than relief. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Nearly 300 employees will be laid off at Dave & Busters in Rochester, according to the New York State Department of Labor.

A WARN notice states that 296 people that were temporary laid off in March due to COVID-19, will become permanent effective on December 8.

“Temporary layoffs that began on 3/16/2020 – 3/18/2020 will become permanent effective 12/8/2020 or during the 14-day period thereafter.”

LATEST STORIES: