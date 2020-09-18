Nearly 300 employees to be laid off at Dave & Buster’s in Rochester after COVID-19 forced closure

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Nearly 300 employees will be laid off at Dave & Busters in Rochester, according to the New York State Department of Labor.
A WARN notice states that 296 people that were temporary laid off in March due to COVID-19, will become permanent effective on December 8.
“Temporary layoffs that began on 3/16/2020 – 3/18/2020 will become permanent effective 12/8/2020 or during the 14-day period thereafter.”
