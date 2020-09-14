Nearly $60,000 awarded to NYS schools, organizations from Dollar General Literacy Foundation

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — More than 20 organizations across New York State will receive funding for literacy, thanks to the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.
“This year, many teachers, libraries, and literacy organizations are facing new challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “Despite the unprecedented obstacles, we admire the tremendous efforts and commitments from educators as they work to provide students with the tools they need to develop their literacy skills. We hope these funds will help support their plans to advance learning and deliver quality instruction in our hometown communities.”
The funding will be used to promote literacy and learning.
Below is a list of the schools and organizations in New York State that were awarded funding. A complete list can be found at www.dgliteracy.org.
|Organization Name
|City
|County
|Grant Amount
|Belfast Central School District
|Belfast
|Allegany
|$3,000
|Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club
|Bronx
|Bronx
|$4,000
|Sherburne-Earlville Central School District
|Sherburne
|Chenango
|$2,500
|Elma Primary School
|Elma
|Erie
|$3,100
|Pavilion Central School District
|Pavilion
|Genesee
|$3,000
|Hunter Elementary School
|Tannersville
|Greene
|$3,000
|South Lewis Central School District
|Port Leyden
|Lewis
|$3,000
|Greece Central School District
|Rochester
|Monroe
|$2,000
|Northside Center for Child Development, Inc.
|New York
|New York
|$3,000
|Niagara Charter School
|Niagara Falls
|Niagara
|$2,000
|Sauquoit Valley Central School District
|Sauquoit
|Oneida
|$3,000
|Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District
|Cherry Valley
|Otsego
|$3,500
|Bayside High School
|Bayside
|Queens
|$3,000
|Mont Pleasant Middle School ESL Program
|Schenectady
|Schenectady
|$3,000
|Glenn Curtiss Elementary School
|Hammondsport
|Steuben
|$3,000
|Owego Appalachian Central School District
|Owego
|Tioga
|$3,000
|Golden Opportunity “GO”, Inc.
|Ithaca
|Tompkins
|$2,000
|Marbletown Elementary School
|Stone Ridge
|Ulster
|$2,500
|Warrensburg Central School District
|Warrensburg
|Warren
|$2,000
|Westchester Exceptional Children’s School
|North Salem
|Westchester
|$3,000
|YMCA of Central and Northern Westchester
|White Plains
|Westchester
|$3,000
