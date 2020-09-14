Nearly $60,000 awarded to NYS schools, organizations from Dollar General Literacy Foundation

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — More than 20 organizations across New York State will receive funding for literacy, thanks to the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

“This year, many teachers, libraries, and literacy organizations are facing new challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “Despite the unprecedented obstacles, we admire the tremendous efforts and commitments from educators as they work to provide students with the tools they need to develop their literacy skills. We hope these funds will help support their plans to advance learning and deliver quality instruction in our hometown communities.”

The funding will be used to promote literacy and learning.

Below is a list of the schools and organizations in New York State that were awarded funding. A complete list can be found at www.dgliteracy.org.

Organization Name City County Grant Amount Belfast Central School District Belfast Allegany $3,000 Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club Bronx Bronx $4,000 Sherburne-Earlville Central School District Sherburne Chenango $2,500 Elma Primary School Elma Erie $3,100 Pavilion Central School District Pavilion Genesee $3,000 Hunter Elementary School Tannersville Greene $3,000 South Lewis Central School District Port Leyden Lewis $3,000 Greece Central School District Rochester Monroe $2,000 Northside Center for Child Development, Inc. New York New York $3,000 Niagara Charter School Niagara Falls Niagara $2,000 Sauquoit Valley Central School District Sauquoit Oneida $3,000 Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Cherry Valley Otsego $3,500 Bayside High School Bayside Queens $3,000 Mont Pleasant Middle School ESL Program Schenectady Schenectady $3,000 Glenn Curtiss Elementary School Hammondsport Steuben $3,000 Owego Appalachian Central School District Owego Tioga $3,000 Golden Opportunity “GO”, Inc. Ithaca Tompkins $2,000 Marbletown Elementary School Stone Ridge Ulster $2,500 Warrensburg Central School District Warrensburg Warren $2,000 Westchester Exceptional Children’s School North Salem Westchester $3,000 YMCA of Central and Northern Westchester White Plains Westchester $3,000

