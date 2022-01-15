ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- “Squid Game” became one of 2021’s most talked-about shows. The show follows a group of people as they compete for cash by playing a series of deadly games that can only result in one winner.

With 142 million household views in October little more than a month after its release, according to Forbes, it would seem Squid Game was on par to become Netflix’s most popular show in 2021. However, the Korean show came in at number three, according to Reviews.org.

Netflix’s top five shows

Three of the top five shows (Squid Game, Ginny & Georgia, and Bridgerton) are Netflix originals. CoComelon is an educational show for preschoolers. Manifest is a science-fiction show that follows airline passengers after their plane lands a year late, according to Netflix.

Kids movies took over the top five movie spots on Netflix last year. Once again, most of them (The Mitchells vs. The Machines, We Can Be Heroes, and Vivo) were Netflix’s originals. It came in number three, but The Mitchells vs. The Machines had the most consecutive days at number 1 (14), said Reviews.org.

Netflix’s top five movies

“We Can Be Heroes” was the most popular movie in January and February. “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” was the most popular in May and Home the most popular in June. Vivo spent August and September as the most popular movie, said Reviews.org.

Reviews.org said dramas (20.7%), comedy (12.8%), and crime (9.5%) were the most popular TV genres while biographies (0.7%), musicals (0.9%), and shorts (1.0%) were people’s least favorite. The most popular movie genres were dramas, comedy, and action. Westerns, reality TV, and war movies were the least popular.