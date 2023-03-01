ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new area code is going into effect for the Hudson Valley. The New York State Public Service Commission will soon be introducing the 329 area code.

The existing 845 area code encompasses parts of Columbia, Delaware, Dutchess, Greene, and Sullivan, and all of Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Ulster, and Westchester Counties. Starting March 24, those in the existing 845 area code looking for new service, an additional line, or to move a service location may be assigned a number with the new 329 area code.

Once all the 845 phone numbers are exhausted, newly-issued phone numbers will get the 329 area code. The new area code is projected to provide enough phone numbers for about 28 years, said the New York State Public Service Commission.

Customers who already have a number with the 845 area code will not be affected, said the New York State Public Service Commission. Customers will keep their current phone numbers and 10-digit dialing for local calls and calls to other area codes will continue.

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change, said the New York State Public Service Commission. To reach emergency services, you can still dial 9-1-1.