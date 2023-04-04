ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — It’s a moment the world will want to watch, but won’t be able to: Former President Donald Trump’s arraignment as he faces criminal charges. A New York law bans televising trials with exceptions at the judges discretion, but proposed legislation could change.

“I think many New Yorkers agree that we need transparency at every level of government,” said Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, who sponsors legislation that would repeal the states ban on camera’s in court rooms during trials. New York along with Louisiana are the outliers when it comes to banning cameras in courtrooms, however, New York judges do have discretion as to how much electronic media is allowed in courtrooms.

Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal said the ban dates back to the Charles Lindbergh baby kidnapping case in the 1930s, “The media hoopla surrounding that case, resulted in an over correction by the state legislature, which is often the case when there’s something of notoriety. The legislature in effect banned all cameras in 1952.” Senator Hoylman-Sigal said filming trials would keep the public more informed, eliminate any conspiracy theories and additional nonsense that may come up during Trump’s criminal trial.

If passed, the bill would require all trials be filmed unless the judge makes a case as to why cameras should not be allowed in the courtroom.

At a press conference on Monday, Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt weighed in, “I am certain that we would have members in our conference or in the legislature that might be concerned that it would turn it into more of a circus than maybe it already is.” Leader Ortt said that bill is not something they’ve discussed in conference at this time.