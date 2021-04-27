New bill requires all vehicles sold in NYS to be electric by 2035

FILE – This Oct. 17, 2018 photo shows a Chevrolet Volt hybrid car charging at a ChargePoint charging station at a parking garage in Los Angeles. The country, and the world, will need thousands more for drivers to accept vehicles that are powered by batteries alone. But automakers and charging companies are struggling to raise the numbers now because they’re investing before demand arrives. With more than 40 fully electric vehicles on the market in the U.S. or coming within the next three years, however, auto and charging company executives say the demand is on the way.(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Monday, Bill S2758, sponsored by Assembly Environmental Conservation Committee Chair Steve Englebright and Senator Pete Harckham, passed the New York State Senate and now heads to the Governor for his signature.

The legislation directs the Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation to establish regulations stating that 100% of new passenger vehicles sold are electric by 2035 and that medium- and heavy-duty vehicles sold are electric by 2045. By doing so, the bill ensures a smooth and orderly process to fully electrify all vehicles in New York.

With more than 11 million vehicles registered in the state, Assemblyman Englebright and State Senator Harckham say the transportation sector is the single largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in New York State, with much of that air pollution disproportionally affecting low-income communities and communities of color. As air pollution leads to higher cases of lung and cardiovascular disease, Black and brown communities have been hit hard by COVID-19.