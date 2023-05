LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Everyone up the tally, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that yet another truck has struck the Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge.

From 511NY.

According to NY Alert, the truck hit around 12:35 p.m.

From what we see, a Penske truck has scraped the bridge.

NY-370 between Oswego Street and Park Street (Salina), with the right lane closed due to the crash for up to 2 hours.