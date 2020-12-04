New details emerge in Pennsylvania child homicide

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A woman who allegedly let her nephew die in a bathtub is now charged with his death.

36-year-old Jamie Lynne Jackson of Lock Haven has been charged with crimes including criminal homicide.

Jackson was video arraigned Thursday morning in district court for seven felony charges. Court paperwork was released Thursday outlining what police say happened.

Jackson told police she discovered her nephew laying on the floor Saturday night, naked with clear plastic tape around his neck.

According to police, Jackson said nine-year-old Anson Stover was unresponsive but breathing. She clothed him and placed him in the upstairs bathtub.

Then returned to his room to shampoo the carpet and clean the entire room while discarding the plastic tape.

Court papers say for the next 24 to 48 hours while Stover laid in the bathtub, Jackson slept, showered, ate and cared for the other five children all of whom she adopted three years ago when her sister passed away.

Jackson checked on Stover several times telling him to “stop faking it” or asking him if he wanted food. She told police he never responded.

Police say it wasn’t until Monday morning she realized Stover was quote: “probably not okay.”

She called her father, Hugh Jackson, who she hadn’t spoken to in three years. She told him that something terrible has happened. In the conversation, Hugh suspected a child had passed away which led to him notifying police.

An autopsy unveiled grueling evidence of physical abuse, including significant bruising and abrasions throughout Stover’s body. Several marks consistent to cigarette burns, blood in spinal fluid, and significant bleeding on the brain.

“I can’t imagine putting my child through that and I really hate to see when other people that too. That’s actually…really horrible thing,” neighbor Amber Pena said.

Pena pushes her one-year-old daughter in a stroller everyday. She told Eyewitness News it’s not surprising to see crime like this in the city of Lock Haven.

“No not really. Not in this housing area. Everyone just stays to themselves,” Pena said.

Jackson faces six charges: criminal homicide, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, concealing the death of a child, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence.

She was arrested on Wednesday and arraigned Thursday. Her bail has not been set.