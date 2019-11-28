New details in case of woman heard screaming in terror in doorbell camera video: LAPD

An image released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows what police believe is a 2003-2008 Toyota Matrix speeding away after witnesses heard a woman yelling for help in Los Angeles on Nov. 12, 2019. (LAPD)

Police have received dozens of tips but have yet to identify the woman who sounds as though she is screaming for her life in chilling audio captured by a neighbor’s home security camera.

There are people missing in the area, but none have been linked to this case as detectives continue to scour missing persons reports, the Los Angeles Police Department said on Wednesday.

A vehicle seen in the surveillance camera video speeding away from the scene, initially believed to be a Toyota Prius, now may be a 2003 to 2008 Toyota Matrix, according to the LAPD.

Outdoor home surveillance camera footage released by the LAPD on Nov. 14 captured the sounds of the unseen woman screaming in terror in what police said could be a kidnapping on Nov. 12.

Another woman can be seen in the video standing on what appears to be a front porch looking toward the direction of the screams. An LAPD spokesperson told ABC News that the woman in the video is the owner of the home with the home surveillance camera.

The video also shows a car speeding away from the camera’s view.

Police provided more details in a statement about the possible kidnapping.

“Witnesses on the 3000 block of 3rd Avenue heard a female screaming, ‘Help me, somebody help me,” the statement read.

Witnesses also observed what appeared to be a four-door, white vehicle with two occupants, the statement also read, and that a woman with “dark braided hair” was believed to be in the front passenger seat.

A witness observed the woman’s hair being pulled backward while she was screaming, according to the statement.

“Witness-1 observed plastic wrap over the front passenger side window from a possible prior traffic collision. The suspect was heard shouting, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry,'” the statement also read.

The possible victim was described as a black female and the suspect as a black male, the LAPD said.

Police said they weren’t sure if the incident was a kidnapping or a domestic incident or something else. Nothing has indicated it’s a hoax.