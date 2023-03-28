ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York lottery has announced that starting on April 4, Mega Millions ticket purchases for a Mega Millions draw held on the same day must be made by 10 p.m. This changes from the current time when tickets can be purchased until 10:45 p.m.

The new draw close time allows the New York Lottery to conduct closing procedures for each Mega Millions draw. The New York Lottery says the change is strictly operational and will not affect those playing Mega Millions.

Tickets cost $2 per play, and players pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers, five different numbers from one to 70, and one number from one to 25 for the Megal Ball. Players can also select Quick Pick tickets only eligible to win the jackpot for $3. Mega Millions draws are held on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m.

New York’s Mega Millions generated $294,562,279 in total sales during the fiscal year 2021-2022. School districts in New York received $119,222,978 in Lottery Aid to Education funds from the sales of Mega Millions during the same period.