BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new event is set to celebrate all of Western New York’s non-profits and all that they do for the community.

The first-ever “Kindness Festival” is set to be held on June 10 at the Eastern Hills Mall. There will be basket raffles, food, adoptable pets and other activities.

On this week’s Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 was joined by Mary Fiona of Totally Buffalo Cares, Ryan Alsop and Mary Olkowski from Smile Mail Incorporated and Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo.

You can watch the full segment above. Non-profits interested in attending the event should email kindnessfestival2023@gmail.com.